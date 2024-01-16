'Fear and worry': Braddon businesses say Lonsdale street upgrades hampering trade

Several businesses along Lonsdale Street say works on the Braddon streetscape upgrade were killing trade, with one retailer saying she could soon be on the brink of closure.
The staged work has shifted to the the northern end of Lonsdale Street, where portions of the road have been closed off and parking spots have been removed.
Some businesses said they weren't given notice about the closures, which they say has been was driving customers away.
But the government said it informed traders about the construction work last month.
Moxom and Whitney florist owner Loulou Moxom said on an average day the businesses would make thousands of dollars in sales but on Monday she made less than $300, a drop she blames on the street works.
She feared if nothing changed in the next week or two, she could be forced to close her business.
Ms Moxom has she has already reduced trading times, staff hours and has stopped taking a wage.
"The impact is huge," she said.
"I'm a small, small business with my own mortgage and my own family to support so it's heartbreaking.
"It's this real sense of fear and just worry."
Next door, Elemental cafe owner Julian Fresi said he closed his shop more than an hour early and sent four staff home at 10.30am on Monday because of the drop in trade.
He said works have also narrowed the road, making it nearly impossible for delivery trucks to get through.
He told The Canberra Times he only managed to get stock delivered on Tuesday morning because it came in early.
"They had to come the wrong way up the road. It's dangerous," he said.
"One of my main delivery companies is like, we're going to have to figure out somewhere else to deliver."
Braddon's United Retailers and Traders spokesperson Kel Watt said the situation this week has forced owners to re-evaluating their ability to maintain a business.
A spokesperson from the City Renewal Authority said they have recently become aware of new concerns related to the upgrade to sections of Lonsdale Street.
"We are working to learn more about local business feedback and have agreed to meet to discuss potential solutions," the spokesperson said.
They added that completed upgrades along the south end of Lonsdale street were benefitting local traders and included wider footpaths, new street furniture and landscaping completed ahead of schedule.
But businesses at the northern end were unimpressed with upgrades down the road, saying similar development at their end would not benefit trade.
Landlord Nik Bulum said this would deviate from the original plans proposed by the government.
Not everyone has been adversely affected.
Timber and Tailor boutique owner Belinda Burgess said the government has been keeping those affected well-informed.
"City Renewal Authority has been issuing ongoing information to people about when the various bits of the road were going to be done," she said.
The City Renewal Authority spokesperson said it notified local business owners of this stage of construction via email and a letterbox drop between December 11 and 15 last year.
The spokesperson said this stage was due to be completed in June while the entire Braddon streetscape upgrades project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
