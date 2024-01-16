The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

'Fear and worry': Braddon businesses say Lonsdale street upgrades hampering trade

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated January 17 2024 - 7:27am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Several businesses along Lonsdale Street say works on the Braddon streetscape upgrade were killing trade, with one retailer saying she could soon be on the brink of closure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.