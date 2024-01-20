You talkin' to me? The niggling voice of good intentions

Many of us have seen the iconic clip from Taxi Driver of Robert De Niro saying: "You talkin' to me? You talkin' to me? Then who the hell else are you talking...you talking to me? Well I'm the only one here."
I heard myself saying, "You talkin' to me?" recently.
Picture this: a Good Samaritan who had bought a homeless man a packet of sandwiches gave them to him and as I walked by, said loudly: "Of course some people go home their wives and don't care about others."
I paused, turned and then, surprised to be accosted so, said the De Niro line.
The response was unexpected: "I don't know you. I only speak to people whose name I know. For you to speak, you must feel guilty."
He then went back into the shop where he had procured the sandwiches.
Meanwhile the homeless man on the pavement was as perplexed as I was.
He shook his head and said one word, "Weird."
Even so, it did make me think of how we express generosity and kindness.
Do we need to draw attention to our giving to make us feel that others notice how charitable we are?
Each time I look at lists of benefactors in theatre programs or cultural institutions, I wonder about those who remain anonymous. They seemingly do not need the fillip of recognition or status in being an identified donor. I would like to think that they do so, privately, from the wellspring of their own largesse.
Maybe Margaret Thatcher, someone with an acute sense of irony, in her inimitable pragmatism spoke a wincing truth: "No one would remember the Good Samaritan if he's only had good intentions. He had money as well."
It is true that to be charitable you need the means to be so.
No one is fed, clothed or sheltered on good intentions.
But money is only part of the action. Do we value the anonymous giver more than the public display of named charitable actions?
Is it vain to be noticed as a giver?
The Good Samaritan I saw tarnished his kindness and embarrassed the homeless man by not only drawing attention to his gesture but then assuming passers-by were less charitable.
It was an act of overt vanity which brought to mind the lyric from George Michael's Praying for Time, "And charity is the coat you wear."
What I found disquieting about the city Good Samaritan was the assumption that if I did not do what he did then I was not kind or willing to assist those in need.
Sure, the New Testament reminds us that "God loves a cheerful giver," but to make a show of one's munificence for the poor is not about the receiver but the giver.
The motivation for giving is what matters, not the accolades.
Giving to be noticed is mock generosity and counterfeit kindness.
Think of those who give substantially to avoid taxation. Is it really about being instrumental in the betterment of others or to actually firewall income protection?
This may sound uncharitable, but when I hear people say, "It's tax deductable", I wonder whether self-interest is the prompt for action. There is more than a grain of truth in the saying, "cold as charity".
Thankfully this is not evident in those "little nameless, unremembered acts of kindness" William Wordsworth noted.
Take for example the young woman I saw in a coffee shop who, when paying for her coffee, said to the barista, "And I'll pay for the table outside."
The woman paid and left without a further word.
Outside there was a stressed mother with four wriggling children treating them to milkshakes and pastries.
When the mother came into the café to pay, children in tow, the barista said, "It's been paid for already." The woman then burst into tears and said, "That is the kindest thing that has ever happened to me."
I asked the barista if he knew the charitable women and said he'd never seen her before.
Here was an action so understated, so sensitive and so discreet, and how very different from the "look at me" giving of the city Good Samaritan.
Moreover, the barista added that he has regulars who put $10 or more on the counter.
It is not a tip but an understanding that this will be used for "anyone who comes through the door who looks like they need a cup of coffee or who can't pay."
The day after the exchange with the erstwhile Good Samaritan, I went to where the homeless man had been.
Someone else was on the pitch. I didn't buy him sandwiches but I asked him what he needed. He said a sum of money and I gave it to him.
I feel uncomfortable about it and I don't know why.
Guilt tripping? Maybe.
