Remote work requires give and take

Technology is redefining the nature of work at an even faster pace than during the industrial revolution almost 300 years ago.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
While 2024 is being labelled the year in which AI will come of age that is just the cusp of a paradigm shift which has revolutionised the way millions of Australians think about their jobs, work/life balance and their relationships with colleagues and employers.
And, as is so often the case nowadays, COVID-19 has played an important role. In what subsequently turned out to be a very fortunate example of convergence, the arrival of the pandemic coincided with a significant uptick in the capacity of internet broadband, the evolution of online video conferencing and messaging platforms, and computers that were significantly more powerful than their predecessors.
At the same time the government was ordering offices to close, companies and white collar workers had the tools and the technology to work from home.
Managerial prejudice against trusting staff to do the right thing without a supervisor peering over their shoulders evaporated in the face of an existential crisis. If staff weren't able to work from home they couldn't work at all. While there had been a gradual increase in remote working in the years before COVID it was still the exception, not the rule.
Although it was not uncommon for the laptop class to go on online after hours to keep on top of their work commitments, the expectation was they would turn up at the office in the morning and stay there until the close of trade.
This was despite the fact that in the biggest cities, salary men and women could be travelling up to three hours a day to report in person. That is a big chunk out of anybody's life. It is also expensive and physically and emotionally draining.
It's little wonder that when the COVID restrictions were finally eased many of the workers who had discovered the joys of a commute from the breakfast table to the home office, and who relished being able to intersperse work with household chores, didn't want to give this flexibility up.
And, most importantly during a cost of living crisis, skipping the daily commute can save some workers hundreds of dollars a week.
The explosion in remote working has had a flow on effect on demand for commercial office space, foot traffic in CBDs and, in some cases, caused friction between management and workers.
While two thirds of Australian CEOs expect most staff will be back in the office full time in the next two or three years, according to a KPMG report, workers don't all see it that way.
Demand for "hybrid work", a model which sees workers come into the office two or three days a week, is still rising. And, given the low rates of unemployment post-COVID, if workers' expectations aren't met they will walk.
While this dynamic may change if unemployment does rise down the track, employers can choose to see remote working as either a challenge or an opportunity in the here and now.
"My way or the highway" demands for staff to come back into the office all day and everyday are counterproductive.
Hybrid work can be a win-win for bosses and staff so long as the expectations of all are thoroughly canvassed and each party is willing to see the other's point of view.
That's why HR experts such as the ANU's Dr Liz Allen stress that when pitching for hybrid work it is important to offer solutions that focus on what the employer needs as well. Or, as the UOC's Dr Jennifer Loh, advises: "employers and employees need to work together creatively and flexibly to maintain ... productivity and job satisfaction".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.