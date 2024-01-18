New $81 million school a step closer

Ginninderry's first school is a step closer after a development application for the Strathnairn project was submitted to the ACT planning authority.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Purdon Planning, on behalf of the ACT government, is seeking approval for the construction of two school buildings, which would have capacity for 780 students from preschool to year six and 130 places in the early learning centre.
The project, on the corner of Pro Hart Avenue and McClymont Way, is estimated to cost about $81 million, the application states.
Initially expected to open for the 2025 school year, the school is now on track to open in Term 1, 2026.
The Education Directorate cited planning delays and the removal of an environmental clearance zone as the reason for the hold up.
In 2022, the ACT government announced the Strathnairn primary school construction project would be led by an all-female management team.
Local firm CK Architecture is behind the school's design, which intends to minimise interventions with the existing environment and encourage connectivity, the application states.
The application seeks approval for two buildings, both two storeys tall, as well as a gymnasium, construction of new driveways and internal roads, landscaping and a field. The plans also include 155 car parking spaces.
The main building would cater to the early learning and preschool component in one area, separated from the main school with fencing and separate entrances.
The second building would act as a multi-purpose centre for recreation and school assemblies, and would also include catering and staff end-of-trip facilities.
The school would also have capacity to be expanded to allow for another 200 students if required.
In its design statement, CK Architecture said the school had been designed with guidance from Ngunnawal elder Aunty Violet and Ngunnawal knowledge holder Richie Allan.
Two protected trees would be removed for the construction, however 17 protected trees would be retained.
"Furthermore, the proposal includes a generous commitment to offset the loss of these trees with the replanting of 76 evergreen trees and 71 deciduous trees," the application states.
Public comments on the development application close on February 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.