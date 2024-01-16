The Canberra Times
Severe weather warning issued for tomorrow

Bageshri Savyasachi
Bageshri Savyasachi
January 16 2024 - 5:02pm
A thunderstorm is predicted to bring heavy rain to parts of the ACT on Wednesday.

Reporter

