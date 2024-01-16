Severe weather warning issued for tomorrow

A thunderstorm is predicted to bring heavy rain to parts of the ACT on Wednesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology's forecast for January 17 said it would be a slightly windy and cloudy day with a possible thunderstorm and 95 per cent chance of showers.
Up to 20 millimeters of rain is expected from the late morning to evening, and it's possible the downpour could lead to flash flooding.
The Bureau has asked people in the warning area to keep up with weather updates and warnings.
The ACT Emergency Services Agency said people must prepare their homes for Wednesday's weather. it has asked residents to:
If you need support during storms and floods call the ACT State Emergency Service on 132 500.
It comes days after an intense storm smashed parts of the territory on the weekend.
The prolonged storm led to about 188 calls for help with property damage and downed power lines.
