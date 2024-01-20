The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Who is at fault when your automated car has a crash?

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 21 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Imagine this scenario of the not-too-distant future: as the driver, you have handed control over to your autonomous car and are heading down the Tuggeranong Parkway, the software perfectly matching maximum posted speeds and distances with the cars around you in what should be a safe, stress-free and expedient journey home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.