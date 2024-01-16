The Canberra Times
'Leisurely' approach: Govt called out on missiles manufacturing announcement

January 16 2024 - 7:15pm
The federal government has been slammed for taking a "leisurely" approach to Australia's domestic weapons manufacturing, after it announced a contract to start building long-range missiles here from 2025 - four years after such a partnership was promised.

