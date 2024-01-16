Lifetime cost to parents of ACT public schooling surpasses $80,000

The cost of sending a child to a public school in the ACT over 13 years has increased by more than $4000, a new analysis has shown.
Sending a child to school between preschool and year 12 in a territory public school is estimated to cost $81,564, according to the Futurity Investment Group's Investment in Education Index.
Ninety-four per cent of the price is ancillary costs, while 4 per cent are the school fees, the group said.
The price of a government education in the territory is 12 per cent below the national average of $92,710.
Meanwhile, an ACT government program will make one-off grants available to eligible disadvantaged families in the territory from Wednesday to cover the costs of school expenses in 2024.
Families who qualify for the program can access $400 for preschool students, $500 for primary school students and $750 for high school and college students.
The ACT government said the program supported more than 5000 students in 2023 and distributed almost $3 million.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said the fund helped students in need access items and services they needed to fully engage with their schooling.
"Whatever their background or circumstances, we want to give children an equal chance to participate fully at school," Ms Berry said.
Applications to access a grant from the fund for this school year remain open until November 29.
Families applying for the grants need to prove their low-income status, either by producing a means-tested health care card or Centrelink card, or providing other evidence of being on a low income or sustained financial stress.
Students must be enrolled full time in a school or school program, or be registered for home schooling.
The Futurity Investment Group said a Catholic education in Canberra for a student starting this year would be the most expensive in the country, with parents expected to spend $208,871 over 13 years.
The national metropolitan average was estimated to be $195,074, the fund said.
The cost of an independent education for a student starting in Canberra this year would be $290,910, below the national metropolitan average of $316,944 but an increase of more than $15,000 on last year.
Parents in the capital would spend 56 per cent of that on school fees, the fund estimated.
