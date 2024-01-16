Authorities investigating O'Connor fire

A large blaze that broke out at an unoccupied apartment block in O'Connor has been extinguished but an investigation is ongoing.
Emergency services were called out to the fire on Berrigan Crescent at around 1.30am on Wednesday morning.
An ESA spokesperson said a large number of crews spent several hours battling the blaze before they could bring it under control just after 4am.
"We responded with four pumpers, and aerial and support apparatus," said ACT Fire & Rescue northside commander Brett Slater.
"On arrival the crews discovered a fire on the top floor. They started with an internal attack and transitioned to an internal attack.
"The fire got into the ceiling space and took considerable amount of resources to extinguish it."
A large number of personnel and equipment are expected to remain on the scene through the morning and people are advised to avoid the area.
The building is vacant with no power connected and no injuries resulting from the fire.
The cause is unknown but it will be examined by fire investigators and police.
It is expected to have significant traffic impacts on Berrigan Crescent throughout Wednesday morning while emergency operations are underway.
The community is asked to avoid the area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.