Taking stock - how to make sure your retirement is well funded

The best map in the world is useless if you don't know where you are, so your first job is to find out how much you owe now and what the balance will be when you want to retire. Then find out how long it will take you to pay it off at your current rate, using the calculator on my website - it's the perfect tool for this. For example, if you are 50, your loan is $400,000, and you are paying 6%, with monthly payments of $2800, the calculator tells you it will take 21 years to repay the loan - you will pay interest totalling $303,000, and at age 65 you will still owe $145,000.