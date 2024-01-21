Taking stock - how to make sure your retirement is well funded

AMP has just released some scary numbers about retirement. The researchers found that 90 per cent of people believe they will still be paying off a mortgage when they retire and one in three are not confident their superannuation will provide for an adequate lifestyle. The good news is that more than 50 per cent of people who were surveyed said they were prepared to change their lifestyle now to better fund their retirement.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The solution is to set some concrete goals and then adopt strategies to make them happen.
The best map in the world is useless if you don't know where you are, so your first job is to find out how much you owe now and what the balance will be when you want to retire. Then find out how long it will take you to pay it off at your current rate, using the calculator on my website - it's the perfect tool for this. For example, if you are 50, your loan is $400,000, and you are paying 6%, with monthly payments of $2800, the calculator tells you it will take 21 years to repay the loan - you will pay interest totalling $303,000, and at age 65 you will still owe $145,000.
A way to pay off your home in 15 years and retire mortgage-free, is to make repayments of $3375 a month, which will save over $100,000 in interest over the life of your loan. That's right: by increasing your payments by $132 a week ($6864 a year) you can be debt-free at 65.
Now think about superannuation. The major factors determining how much you will have when you retire are the rate you can earn on your superannuation, and the number of years you can work. A better rate and extra time turbocharge the compounding effect. You can use the super contributions calculator on my website to input different lengths of time and rates of return to explore the differences.
CASE STUDY Rob and Kerry are 50, each earn $95,000 a year and each have $300,000 in superannuation. Rob is disinterested in super and has been achieving a return of 4 per cent - he wants to quit work at 65. Kerry understands compounding and has moved her funds into higher performing investment options; she is achieving 8 per cent on hers. She's also prepared to work for as long as it takes. At age 65, Rob's balance may be $780,000 and Kerry's $1.3 million - the difference is solely because of Kerry's higher rate of return. If Kerry also works for five more years her super will grow to $2 million.
But remember there are other strategies for retirement. Everybody is allowed to make $27,500 a year in tax-deductible super contributions (including the employer contribution). If you're earning $100,000 a year now, you employer should be putting in $11,000 a year, so you may make up to $16,500 in extra, tax-deductible contributions.
Your best strategy may be to leave your home loan payments unchanged and maximise your tax-deductible contributions to super. This is because home loan payments come from after tax-dollars, but superannuation contributions come from pre-tax dollars. If you're in the 34.5 per cent tax bracket, for the same cost to yourself ($10,480 a year pre-tax) you could put $6864 (after tax at your marginal rate) towards paying off your mortgage, or $8908 into super (after the contributions tax). It's the same cost from your pay packet, but in super you're giving yourself another $2044 a year working for you.
Super contributions of $8908 a year will be worth $224,000 in 15 years if the fund earns 7 per cent. You could withdraw $145,000 tax free to pay off the outstanding debt, and still have $79,000 as a bonus. Yes, a debt-free retirement is possible - just don't leave it too late for compounding to work its magic.
I withdrew some of my superannuation to trade in shares. Under aged pension rules, are the profits from those share trades treated under the deeming rules for financial investments or are they treated as income from other sources?
Services Australia assesses any profits from share trades differently depending on whether the customer is a share trader or a share investor. When deciding whether a person is a share trader or share investor, they look at the frequency of buying and selling shares and the objective of buying and selling shares. Each person will be considered on a case-by-case basis, however, generally a customer will be assessed as a share trader if they are buying and selling shares regularly with the intention of making a profit from the trading.
If a customer is assessed as a share trader, they are regarded as a person who carries on a business, and the profit earned from this activity is regarded as business income.Their personal and business income tax returns if lodged, will also specify investment trading as the main activity of the business.
As the shares are part of the business, they are considered a business asset and not subject to deeming.If a customer starts to operate a business as a share trader they will need to provide Services Australia with a profit and loss statement commencing from the date they started trading. They will also need to provide the agency with a current balance sheet.
How can I find out the balance of my personal transfer balance cap?
You can view your personal transfer balance cap via myGov. By linking the ATO to your myGov account, you can access much of your superannuation information. This includes your personal transfer balance cap, highest ever transfer balance, available cap space, and transfer balance accounts credits and debits. You should check the information to make sure all transactions have been included. This is particularly appropriate for self-managed funds as they may be late lodging their returns.
We lived in our house in Sydney for 10 years and then moved interstate. The house has now been rented for five years. We are planning to move back into the house in the next few weeks, but only for a short period. How long must we live in the house again as our Primary Place of Residence before we can rent it out for a second time and not lose the PPR status when the house is sold in the future.
There is no specific time. You need to occupy the property to maintain its tax free status, but you must be able to prove you were living in it as your principal residence. Evidence of this would include being registered on the electoral roll, having the home as your mail address, and if you have children, the fact they are going to local schools. It's a matter of consultation with your accountant.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.