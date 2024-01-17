The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Graphic Content

Accused zoo murderer allegedly found with bloodied knife, rat poison

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated January 17 2024 - 6:41pm, first published 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Canberra chef accused of murdering a fellow National Zoo and Aquarium employee was allegedly discovered by co-workers with a bloodied knife and rat poison.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.