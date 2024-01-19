The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Where are the feminists of yesteryear?

By Ian Warden
January 20 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Happy, fortunate, thrice-blessed females of Australia! At last you have a role model of what true Australian womanhood should be (ever decoratively pretty, ever-smiling and bubbly, serially-child-producing, dutifully husband propping-up, never expressing an opinion on anything) in Mary Donaldson, this week proclaimed Queen of Denmark.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.