The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Netflix TV drama Boy Swallows Universe is an Aussie delight

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
January 20 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Australia Day on Friday, can we see a return to blokes wearing super short shorts and thongs? In honour of the Netflix hit Boy Swallows Universe that everyone has binged over the summer break? Watching the adaptation of Trent Dalton's much-loved novel, has given me all the nostalgic feels, even for short shorts and thongs, an ensemble I think is just so Aussie. Or was.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.