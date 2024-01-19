The Netflix TV drama Boy Swallows Universe is an Aussie delight

"With all my characters, I just hope people like them," Bryan Brown, who plays Slim Halliday, said. "As long as they're human, they're vulnerable. They make blues, like we all do, and some blues are really bad. But at the heart of it, we all get given a number of years and we're trying to make the most of it. And I think in his last term, Slim's really thinking, 'I want to contribute in some bloody way, and here's a couple of kids and maybe that's the answer'."