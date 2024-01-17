The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: January 18, 1990

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
January 18 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A small town with a funny name celebrated a big milestone, on this day 34 years ago. Back in 1990, The Canberra Times reported on Bungendore's sesquicentenary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.