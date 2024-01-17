Times Past: January 18, 1990

A small town with a funny name celebrated a big milestone, on this day 34 years ago. Back in 1990, The Canberra Times reported on Bungendore's sesquicentenary.
It was not a public holiday in Bungendore but it could have been. The town stood still for a while in the morning while many of its citizens - young and old - congregated outside the post office to celebrate its 150th birthday.
A variety of horse-drawn vehicles complete with drivers and passengers in period costume travelled from Lake George to the post office bearing a limited edition commemorative cover it had created for the occasion. The artwork on the cover showed the various methods of transport used to distribute mail from Bungendore over the past 150 years and were cancelled with a new post marker on delivery at the post office.
Local personality Bill Allen, 80, who was born in Bungendore had lived and worked there all his life. He told stories about the post office which opened in January 1840.
"My brother was the youngest person ever to drive the Royal Mail to Captains Flat," he said with pride.
"In the horse-and-sulky days, the town people's mail was kept in little boxes inside the post office and the country people's mail was packaged up in bundles. There used to be two hitching posts outside but when older people arrived, staff would come out and hand their mail to them. That's how its always been."
To mark the occasion a commemorative plaque was unveiled by the member for the Monaro, Peter Cochran, and a special pictorial post marker for Bungendore was used for the first time. Norma Luton, who took over the post office in 1982, had her staff dressed in colonial costume.
It was business as usual when the official ceremony was over. Stamps were sold and packages weighed as people stood around in the sorting area at the back of the post office drinking tea and eating pieces of the huge birthday cake.
