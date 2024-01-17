Swelling independent movement has ex-candidate considering another tilt

A renewed sense of the power of independents has buoyed a community advocate who narrowly missed out on a Legislative Assembly seat in 2020, leading her to consider running again.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Fiona Carrick has resigned as Woden Valley Community Council president and said she was considering standing once more as an independent in Murrumbidgee.
Ms Carrick is also working to establish a group of independents in Murrumbidgee, and agreed that the election of more independents to Federal Parliament had shown voters they were important.
"Independents can bring a different view to debates in the Legislative Assembly because they're not tied to party politics," Ms Carrick said.
"I think it's very important we have independent voices in the Legislative Assembly."
Ms Carrick secured 7 per cent of the vote in Murrumbidgee at the 2020 election, taking 3777 votes.
Ms Carrick, who spent just $13,693 on her campaign, received more first-preference votes than the Greens' Emma Davidson, who was elected on preferences.
READ MORE:
Ms Carrick said she was hoping people would come forward and consider participating and volunteering in the push to elect an independent for Murrumbidgee.
"We also want to talk to people about their views on issues in the electorates and what their priorities are," she said.
Ms Carrick said the group would work with other credible groups to improve independents' chances at the October election.
The former Greens MLA Caroline Le Couteur has replaced Ms Carrick as Woden Valley Community Council president.
Ms Le Couteur became a member of the council's president after retiring from the Assembly, as well as convening the Friends of Mawson Ponds.
Businessman Peter Strong and medical scientist and former diplomat Ann Bray on January 4 announced they would contest the territory election as independents.
Mr Strong said he would run in Kurrajong and Ms Bray said she would run in Murrumbidgee.
More candidates are expected to announce their candidacy over the coming months with Mr Strong and Ms Bray saying they want at least four independents to hold the balance of power, with an alliance designed to strengthen their electoral chances.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.