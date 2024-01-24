Tick uptick? - Check your pets daily for these nasty parasites

There is much discussion among veterinarians on the east coast of Australia regarding an uptick in tick paralysis cases in dogs and cats this summer.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Tick numbers are high and likely to increase, as climate change is continuing to deliver us with hotter, more humid weather than happens to favour ticks.
There are also social factors at play.
After years of pandemic associated movement restrictions, many Australians are going to the bush and coast over summer, and bringing their animals along.
During the pandemic, we saw a huge increase in the number of people adopting pets, and - in particular, a big increase in the number of first-time dog owners. These owners may be less familiar with the risks posed by paralysis ticks.
It can be tricky to choose the right tick preventative, so it is important to seek veterinary advice.
Changes in weight - especially in growing animals - can mean that a tick preventative dose that was once effective is no longer enough to protect an animal.
For example, if you have a pet that spits out tablets or won't touch chewable preventatives, a spot-on or collar may be more suitable.
There is a large variation in the duration of tick prevention offered by different products.
A common mistake I see is when owners who buy a three-pack of monthly preventatives - i.e. one tablet to be given each month - assume each single tablet in the packet lasts for three months.
If you've been using a tick product that incorporates a heartworm preventative, but switch the tick product, you may find your pet is no longer covered for heartworm.
Heartworm is spread by mosquitoes and our weather conditions mean their activity and range has also expanded.
It is critical to understand the limitations of products. While these products are highly effective, a small number of animals on preventatives may still suffer from tick paralysis.
It is important, when you are living in or visiting an area where ticks are found, to check your pet for ticks each day.
Look in the areas where it is hard for animals to remove them - inside the ears, the nose, in the lip folds and mouth, around the neck and shoulders.
Ticks also love hiding where eye secretions accumulate.
If you find a tick, remove it immediately using a tick twister or, if not sure, go to a vet immediately.
The toxin is quite potent and will cause progressive signs, so you should not wait.
Withhold food and water until you talk to a vet, as there is a risk of aspiration pneumonia (paralysis of the swallowing apparatus such that saliva, water and food might be inhaled into the lungs instead of swallowed).
Remember animals can develop symptoms even 24-48 hours after a tick has been removed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.