Times Past: January 21, 1988

On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on a rather odd story that started from its classifieds section. Someone claiming to be a vampire was requesting human blood, which understandably raised alarm bells all over Canberra.
Who is Lord Ivanhoe and why does he want to buy human blood? Is he a self-styled vampire, a nut case or a devotee of the fantasy game Dungeons and Dragons who has become carried away with his fantasies?
These are questions that are worrying the ACT Health Authority and the Red Cross Blood Bank, and outraging members of the public.
The mysterious Lord Ivanhoe placed two advertisements in The Canberra Times, both declaring that he wanted to buy human blood. He offered $20 for 400ml and "more for rare blood groups". The plot thickens - somebody signing himself as Lord Ivanhoe recently advertised in the personal columns of The Canberra Times, under the cryptic catchword "Vampire (d and d)". He invited interested parties to a dinner party.
The advertisements offering to buy blood had caused the ACT Health Authority and the Red Cross Blood Bank to be flooded with calls with concern. Dr Sheena McLeod said: "It is extremely worrying - I have already contacted the police. I am concerned that there could be something more sinister behind it ... It really is weird and sick". Dr McLeod said the sale of human blood was illegal throughout Australia.
The law in the ACT is quite specific - the procurement of human tissues or blood is an unlawful act under the Human Tissues Transplantation and Anatomy Act, 1978 with a penalty fine of $1000 or six months jail.
The Canberra Times failed to discover the true identity of Lord Ivanhoe. The stuff of great fantasies can go too far.
