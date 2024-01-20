The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: January 21, 1988

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
January 21 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on a rather odd story that started from its classifieds section. Someone claiming to be a vampire was requesting human blood, which understandably raised alarm bells all over Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.