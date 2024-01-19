The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Yumna Kassab's Politica and the harsh choices in a time of war

By Ned Curthoys
January 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yumna Kassab's latest book, Politica, is written in her signature polyphonic style. Pictures supplied
Yumna Kassab's latest book, Politica, is written in her signature polyphonic style. Pictures supplied

Politica is the fourth novel by Yumna Kassab, who has made a significant impact on the Australian literary scene since the publication of her debut novel The House of Youssef in 2019.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.