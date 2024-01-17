Beers, balls and bangs. March 16 set to go off as festival announces new plans

Block out Saturday March 16. It could well be the biggest day in the history of Canberra.
Not only does Skyfire return after a five-year hiatus, not only do the Raiders play the West Tigers, but now the Canberra Craft Beer and Cider Festival has announced a merger with the team behind the Great Australasian Beer Spectacular Festivals with plans to make the national capital's favourite beer event even bigger.
Tickets are going to be in high demand for the beer and cider festival this year with early ticket buyers not only getting their first drink included in the price but also automatically going into a draw to win a beer lover's dream trip for two to GABS Sydney 2024, on May 31 - June 1. The prize includes two nights' accommodation, entrance to all three sessions and $200 spending money.
It's the 17th year of the beer and cider festival, again being held in the grounds of the heritage Mercure Canberra in Braddon.
The street-style festival will showcase more than 40 local and interstate drinks exhibitors with up to 250 craft beers, ciders and spirits on offer.
Exhibitors already locked in include Coastal Brewing Company, Sydney Brewery, Mountain Goat, Bucketty's Brewery, Thirsty Devil Brewery and Ambrosia Distillery.
There'll also be an extensive range of popular food providers offering barbecue meat, nachos, burgers, fish and chips and more.
Festival goers can also enjoy great live entertainment from local bands, while a DJ will keep the cool vibes spinning throughout the day. In providing a family-friendly environment, entrance for children under 12 is free, and there'll be face painting and a jumping castle too.
Organising radio stations Mix106.3 and Hit104.7 announced they were bringing Skyfire back in October 2023.
"Skyfire is back," said AmplifyCBR general manager and operator of Hit 104.7 and Mix 106.3 Craig Wagstaff.
"This is all possible via the genuine support of the community of the Canberra-region and visitors alike."
Skyfire has been one of the city's favourite events since it first started in 1989.
There'll be a $5 shuttle bus from the festival down to the lake late in the day.
It will be the first home game of the 2024 NRL season for the Raiders. There's always been a bit of history between the two clubs, going right back to 1989 and that grand final. Who doesn't watch old clips of Steve Jackson's miracle try in extra time?
The Raiders finished eighth last season and while the West Tigers finished with the wooden spoon they won't be easy to beat.
There's a new board and a new coach at the Tigers and while marquee signing Jerome Luai won't join the club til 2025, they'll have their tails up.
Kick off is at 3pm so head to the festival early for a few pre-game bevvies and then head up to Bruce.
Tickets for the craft beer and cider festival start from $33 (plus booking fee) via canberrabeerfest.com.au
And if you're looking to make a special weekend of it, or know some Tigers fans coming to town, there's a special accommodation packages at Mercure Canberra A "Beer Fest 2024" package is available with a 15 per cent discount off best-available-rate and includes overnight accommodation at the four-star Mercure Canberra, a four-pack of award-winning Sydney Brewery beers, entry to the Festival, and breakfast. (conditions apply). Bookings: 02 6243 000; email: stay@mercurecanberra.com.au or via mercurecanberra.com.au.
