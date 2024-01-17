The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

China asks Australia for 'trust' as it struggles to shed tense relations

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated January 18 2024 - 7:15am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

China has asked Australia for trust, as it seeks to shed diplomatic tensions and usher in a new era of "exchange, dialogue, and improvement" in the countries' relationship.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.