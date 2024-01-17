'It is our ambition': A-Leagues reassure investors for Canberra amid job cuts

Canberra's A-League backers have moved to reassure potential investors the team and competition can thrive amid major change at the Australian Professional Leagues this week.
The capital expansion plan is continuing to play out in the background, with A-Leagues boss Nick Garcia reiterating his desire to have a Canberra team join the competition in less than 10 months.
There were concerns news of staff being made redundant and reported financial concerns would have an adverse impact on discussions with investors, who are believed to be close to signing a deal worth close to $25 million.
The APL - which oversees the men's and women's A-Leagues - reportedly cut a large chunk of staff from the organisation's digital arm this week as part of a restructure.
The move is part of a cost-cutting exercise to ensure more money is invested in what happens on the field and in the stands, and investors have been kept abreast of all of the decisions.
A-League insiders pointed to American billionaire Bill Foley backing a new team in Auckland two months ago as proof there is investor confidence in the competition, despite alarm bells about crowd numbers and interest.
"The review has identified significant opportunities to create efficiencies through consolidation and this necessitates an organisational restructure that is now underway," an A-Leagues spokesperson said after news emerged of the job losses.
The APL ignited Canberra's hopes of a long-awaited men's A-League team in March last year when it said the capital and Auckland were its two preferred expansion locations for the 2024-25 season.
It followed more than a decade of overlooked attempts to join the competition, but Garcia is tapping into the work of previous bid leader Michael Caggiano to ensure the team can hit the ground running when an investor agrees to terms.
It is hoped that agreement could be finalised as early as the end of the month, and the ACT government is understood to be keeping a close eye on APL developments as it prepares to offer financial backing for a team.
Some are concerned the ongoing delays will leave Canberra too little time to be a genuine competitor for the next season, scheduled to start in October, given the club is yet to get a licence, hire a coach or sign any players.
But Garcia pointed the foundations of Caggiano's work - who has been working with the APL for the past year - as a reason why the team can move quickly.
"We are in advanced negotiations about the Canberra licence," Garcia reiterated in a statement on Wednesday.
"We are working towards a further update in the coming weeks, and it is our ambition that this new club is part of the 2024-25 season."
