Permanent scarring and brain injuries result from alleged Summernats violence

Severe concussions, swelling on the brain and permanent scarring to the face.
Police say these are some of the serious injuries people are dealing with after alleged assaults during the Summernats festival earlier this month.
It is alleged multiple incidents of violence took place inside the Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday, January 6. ACT police said they want to speak to people who might have witnessed the alleged assaults.
One video uploaded to Facebook showed a violent confrontation between a man driving a vehicle and a security guard.
In the clip, a guard marches towards the driver. As the driver steps out, from inside the vehicle, it looks like the driver was hit from the front by the guard.
In another heavily circulated clip, said to be filmed on the evening of January 6, a mass confrontation took place between security guards and the crowd, some of whom were throwing bottles or cans.
"While many of the incidents have been captured on social media and police have spoken to some of the witnesses present, police are encouraging anyone who may have information that is yet to speak to police to come forward to assist in the investigation," the statement said.
"Anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents or who may have footage which could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7639868."
