'I'm a student of the game': The moment that sparked Kyrgios' hunger

Tennis star turned commentator Nick Kyrgios says being behind the scenes at the Australian Open has sparked his desire to make a successful comeback as he edges closer to a return to the court.
Kyrgios is still turning heads at Melbourne Park despite his absence from the playing ranks, making his mark as an expert commentator for Eurosports and ESPN.
He has played just four matches in the past 16 months after battling knee, foot and wrist injuries, and it's unclear when he will rejoin the tour full-time.
The 28-year-old has won more than $12 million during his career and has often spoken about retiring before he turns 30, sparking speculation about his playing future.
But Kyrgios said the crowd, the Open buzz and the world's best players had reignited his passion.
"Honestly, I'm way more tired now," Kyrgios grinned on the Tennis Channel.
"I'd be lying [if] I said I didn't miss it. Watching Novak [Djokovic] walk out on centre court the other night and hear the roar from the crowd ... I do miss that.
"I miss going out and giving the fans a good show, but I understand as an athlete you deal with injuries so you can't be too upset. It's part of the journey, it's part of the process and I'm just enjoying that.
"Right now I know that I'm a student of the game, I've got a high tennis IQ and I can give the fans a different insight into all of these different players. I feel like I'm adding a different dimension to the commentary box."
Fans have seen a different side of Kyrgios at the first grand slam of the year.
His appearances over the past decade have largely been punctuated by rockstar matches, broken racquets, and electric tennis that have left Australians divided about his talents.
Crowds have flocked to watch him play, and without the big drawcards of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, Tennis Australia officials were desperately hoping a fit Kyrgios would be ready for the tournament to add more pulling power in the stands.
But instead of having spectators glued to the action, Kyrgios has played up bromance relationships with world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz.
He spoke earlier this week about his view at Djokovic being the undisputed greatest player of all time, and has earned rave reviews for his commentary.
Asked who he was most excited about watching, Kyrgios said: "Novak and [Dino] Prizmic the other day was insane. That was four hours of box-off tennis and that youngster [Prizmic] is going to be one to watch for the future.
"I was really excited watching [Stefanos] Tsitsitpas ... I enjoy watching him, he's very elegant with his one-handed backhand. And I get to do Alcaraz ... I'm excited, I'm not going to lie."
Kyrgios also backed Australian No. 1 Alex de Minaur to make a strong charge through the tournament after he cruised to a straight sets win against Matteo Arnaldi on Wednesday.
"I think Aussies, we're in dying need of a grand slam winner and every time I was at the Aussie Open or Wimbledon and I genuinely had a chance, it was like a whole contingent is following you," Kyrgios said.
"And when de Minaur's around the grounds and outside his practices, the country is right behind him. They're trying to will him over the line. I think Demon has improved his game - he looks fitter and stronger. I thought that was an aspect of a game he needed to improve on.
"I'm not surprised with him progressing through the rankings, it's now about whether he can challenge guys like [Jannik] Sinner, [Daniil] Medvedev and Novak in a best of five. I think he's got a genuine shot, he's a tough, tough competitor."
