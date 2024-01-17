'Change will add to the unpredictability': Why the NRL is rewriting rules

NRL bosses have rewritten the rulebook in a bid to "add to the unpredictability of the game" by encouraging short kick-offs and drop-outs.
If a kick restart goes out on the full or fails to travel at least 10 metres forward from the goal line, 20 metre line, or halfway line, play will now restart with a play-the-ball 10 metres out from the line of the kick and 10 metres in from touch.
The move replaces the penalty kick which often discouraged teams from attempting short kick-offs.
"While relatively minor, this change will add to the unpredictability of the game," NRL elite football boss Graham Annesley said.
"Teams will no longer risk conceding significant territory as well as a penalty for attempting to regain possession from restarts of play.
"We undertook a thorough review of the 2023 season, including consultation with the NRL clubs, the RLPA and other stakeholders, and while there was a strong desire to keep changes to a minimum, this minor change will incentivise short kick-offs and drop-outs.
"This will strongly accompany the commission's direction to enhance the existing rules, leading to a faster, more free-flowing and unpredictable game."
