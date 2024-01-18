Bike infrastructure lags behind rhetoric

While it is heartening to read in the ACT Transport Strategy that the government is accelerating "the roll out of CBR cycle routes by constructing key network and safety improvements" the infrastructure lags well behind the rhetoric.
Nothing demonstrates this more clearly than the experience of Paul Dwyer, a veteran cyclist who was struck by a car while riding in the cycle lane on Northbourne Avenue on September 14, 2022.
Mr Dwyer, whose upper spine was broken in two places, is still recovering from injuries which his family had feared could leave the 58-year-old crippled for life.
He had been the victim of a series of unfortunate events. A driver in the middle lane had moved into the left lane without checking their blind spot.
This caused another driver to swerve left, hitting Mr Dwyer who was riding in the designated cycle lane.
While it is always easy to apportion blame after bad things happen, the reality is that this collision, and Mr Dwyer's injuries, were entirely preventable.
It is now 20 years since The Garden City Cycle Route was identified as a priority by the ACT Labor government in 2004.
Part of a Ten Year Master Plan Trunk Cycling and Walking Path Infrastructure it called for bike paths running parallel to Northbourne Avenue and Barry Drive.
According to website canberra.bike the path was to have included a mix of off-road shared paths and protected on-road cycle lanes. Back then it would have been in "direct proximity to approximately 17,000 homes in the inner north corridor".
The number of homes along the route has grown significantly since then.
It is now almost three years since a member wrote on the group's website: "If you think the ACT government is letting us down with the cycling infrastructure in the city and gateway along Northbourne Avenue, you would be right. The City And Gateway Urban Design Framework is already three years old and little has been done for cycling ... protect[ed] bike lanes were promised on Northbourne and we have not got them".
That was just over a year before Mr O'Dwyer had his close encounter with mortality on the unprotected cycle lane.
"Had the protected cycleway on Northbourne Avenue been built at the same time as the light rail I would never have driven to the hospital that morning wondering if my husband was alive," Jo Pybus said.
The pain and trauma experienced by Mr O'Dwyer and his family is far too common place in the ACT, a jurisdiction which claims to be committed to creating a cycling friendly environment.
"Local trips that cannot be made by walking are often more practical when made by bicycle," the ACT Transport Strategy states.
"Electric bikes are also extending the distance over which it is easy to cycle and making cycling more attractive to a broader range of people ... it [cycling] is a transport mode with considerable potential for growth".
While this sounds fine in principle there is an obvious disconnect between what is being said and what has been done.
Numerous surveys have shown concerns over safety are the most common reason people choose not to commute by bike. Those concerns are well justified.
More than 900 cyclists have been hospitalised in the past three years, 265 in 2023 alone.
Older riders are particularly vulnerable. Those over 60 accounted for 45.7 per cent of cycling fatalities in 2022 compared to 8.6 per cent in 1991.
If the ACT government wants more Canberrans to hop on their bikes it needs to spend the money to make it safer for them to do so.
