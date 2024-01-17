Severe weather warning cancelled for ACT

Canberrans can rest easy as there is no longer a risk of heavy rain, flash flooding or a thunderstorm.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The weather bureau has cancelled the severe weather warning issued for Wednesday. The warning was withdrawn after showers eased across the southern slopes and ranges.
The cancellation also applied to the Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes, Riverina, Snowy Mountains forecast districts.
"Severe weather is no longer expected along the southern slopes and ranges, though moderate rainfall is expected to persist over the next couple of hours," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
"A separate severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall is current for parts of central and northern NSW.
"There is a slight risk that isolated severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall develop in the southeast of the state for the remainder of the day; the situation will continue to be monitored and further severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued if required."
The agency said no further warnings would be issued for this event.
Gauges at Canberra Airport have picked up five millimetres of rain as of 5.30pm, while Tuggeranong recorded 14.8mm of rain since 9am.
With regard to Saturday's wild thunderstorm in Canberra, the weather bureau's warning came around the same time heavy showers enveloped the region. While Wednesday's severe weather warning was cancelled towards the end of the window when the thunderstorm was expected to hit.
The bureau has faced some criticism for its recent weather predictions, especially after the ex-tropical cyclone Jasper in Queensland and Christmas Day storms lashed the south-east.
An expert in meteorology and extreme weather Dr Milton Speer, said "flash-flood-producing thunderstorms" were difficult to predict at the best of times.
"It's always a forecasting challenge when severe weather warnings are involved. There are unusual features of this El Nino that can be attributed to global warming," the visiting fellow at the University of Technology Sydney's School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences said.
"From November, atmospheric moisture has significantly increased right through the upper levels to about 10,000 metres and beyond, where weather processes occur, in addition to near the earth's surface.
With heat at low levels to destabilize the atmosphere, we have seen a constant barrage of lines of heavy showers or thunderstorms."
He said changes in atmospheric circulation which produced such deep moisture this late in the summer season were a sign of global warming.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.