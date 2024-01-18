The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Loophole: full medical not a given when deciding to end one's life

January 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Voluntary assisted dying (VAD) is now legal in every state in Australia and our territories have been granted the right to pass their own VAD laws.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.