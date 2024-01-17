Roads closed after Griffith crash

Murray Crescent and Stuart Street have been blocked after a two-car crash at Griffith on Thursday morning, an ACT ESA spokesperson said.
ACT Fire and Rescue and paramedics were called to the intersection of Captain Cook Crescent, Murray Crescent and Stuart Street just before 8am.
The ESA spokesperson said police were also on their way.
They said one person was being assessed at the scene for minor injuries.
