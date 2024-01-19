Rosehill preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

Progressive and lightly raced 6. Associate finds the right profile race second-up off a seven week freshen, and crucially with blinkers on for the first time. Hit the line late in a similar race to this when first-up off a long break, and has been kept on the fresher side by a good strike rate country stable. Kept ticking over via a soft city trial where he was strong late, and drew to stay out of trouble back in the pack and get to the middle by the 350m. 9. Musical Affair is a tough on speed mare among a host of each way chances. Has placed in two of three this prep at country BM 66 level, the most recent boxing on for a long way, and drops 4kg for this deeper assignment. 21. Miss Ghent needs scratchings to get a run, but is promising, and normally comes to hand fresh off a soft trial. 1. Aimpoint is much better served on rain-affected ground, and can run a race second-up at big odds. Watch for sharp third-up improvement from 5. Agirlsbestfriend who got a mile back and suffered a chequered run last time. 22. Missile Leader is the last emergency so unlikely to run, but has enough second-up improvement and ability if he gains a start. Was heavily backed first-up in a CL3 when disappointing from back in traffic. 3. Bon Frankie loves wet ground, and is another who can settle back and finish hard second-up.