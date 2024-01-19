The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Rosehill preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

By Neil Evans
January 19 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The likely smallest field all day is music to the ears of Time To Boogie tipped to win Race 4 BENCHMARK 88 HCP (1200m) at Rosehill on Saturday. Picture Bradley Photos
The likely smallest field all day is music to the ears of Time To Boogie tipped to win Race 4 BENCHMARK 88 HCP (1200m) at Rosehill on Saturday. Picture Bradley Photos

Race 1 - 12.30PM 2YO HCP (1100m)

Capitalist colt 1. Customized comes through a powerful formline presenting for his second start on a four week turnaround, although was also accepted for Canterbury Friday night. Chased home subsequent high-rating Magic Millions winner to less than three lengths at Eagle Farm, and even better suited here in a much bigger field with more pressure and speed on up front. No concern coming back 100m in trip, given he draws the fence allowing him to settle a bit closer in the run, and on a surface that will likely improve back into soft range. 2. King Of Roseau is a stablemate of the top selection, and also draws low. Was heavily backed when making short work of a two-year-old field in Canberra three weeks back in soft ground, and while this is much deeper, he has plenty of scope, and gets a vital gear change. 16. Switzerland is a big market watch on debut for the Chris Waller yard behind two controlled trials. Bred to thrive in the going, although has to tuck in from a wide draw. 7. Fully Lit opens his career for the Waterhouse-Bott stable off two forward trials where he was strong through the line. 5. Caravanserai is a first starter for Godolphin, bred to fly, has trialled twice and the wraps are handy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.