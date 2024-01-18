A little bit flaky? Win free Three Mills croissants for a whole year

There aren't too many jobs out there where one of the selection criteria is "you must be slightly flaky".
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
If you fit that description perhaps you should think of applying for what might be the best job going in Canberra at the moment.
Three Mills Bakery is looking for a new CCCO - that's "chief croissant consumption officer".
If you get the job you'll get free croissants from one of Canberra's finest bakeries for the whole year.
Here's the catch. You don't actually get paid money, but who wouldn't work for flaky pastry?
To claim the title all you need to do is head to threemillsbakery.com.au and tell them in 25 words or less why you should be their new CCCO.
"We're a little obsessed with croissants and sourdough at Three Mills Bakery," said owner Jarrod Deaton.
"Our mission since we began is to share that passion with as many people as possible. So we're pumped to have a CCCO join us on that journey in 2024."
As CCCO you'll have the right to walk into any Three Mills Bakery locations in Canberra, any day of the week, to enjoy a delicious, flaky croissant.
You heard it right, that's 365 chances to revel in your croissant winnings.
And as a buttery bonus you'll also receive a box of bake-at-home croissants, delivered directly to your door every month for the whole year. That way you can share the love with friends and family from your home oven.
Entries open January 19 and close Friday January 26.
The winner will be crowned on National Croissant Day, Tuesday, January 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.