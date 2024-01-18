The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Burglar's 'desperate' court escape attempt foiled by plain clothes cops

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated January 18 2024 - 5:12pm, first published 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Bushell leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture by Blake Foden
William Bushell leaves court on a previous occasion. Picture by Blake Foden

A burglar attempted to escape from a courtroom "in desperation" before he was tackled by plain clothes police officers sitting in the public gallery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.