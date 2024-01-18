Unemployment rate steady despite job plunge

The unemployment rate has held steady at 3.9 per cent despite a big loss of jobs in December.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that 65,100 jobs were shed by the economy last month but this was offset by small decline in the number of people in the workforce, leaving the jobless rate unchanged.
The ACT's unemployment rate, though, rose 0.3 of a percentage point to 3.9 per cent following the loss of 600 jobs.
However, the territory's employment to population ration remains very high at 69.9 per cent, the second-highest in the country behind the Northern Territory.
ABS head of labour statistics David Taylor said December's employment dip followed two months of very strong jobs growth, so that last month there were still 52,000 more people in work than there were in September.
Overall, Mr Taylor said, conditions in the labour market remained tight.
"Over the past 12 months ... employment increased by an average of 32,000 people per month, showing reasonably strong underlying growth during 2023," he said.
But there are signs that demand for workers is easing.
The number of hours worked in December fell by 0.5 per cent in December, dragging the annual growth rate down to 1.2 per cent.
Mr Taylor hours worked had slowed since the middle of last year and total monthly hours in December were the same as in February 2023.
Despite this, the number of people in work was still 52,000 more than in September
