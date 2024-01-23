Looking for a Valentine's Day date-night suggestion? We're playing Cupid

Love and food have been inexplicably entwined since the spaghetti scene in Lady and the Tramp.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
If you're looking for a way to show love to your love this Valentine's Day, you can't go wrong with a nice meal. Stomach to heart and all that.
And if you don't have a plus one, grab a friend and enjoy these special deals. Love is love, after all.
And if you can't wait until February 14 to tell them how much you love them, here are a couple of earlier events, too.
Braddon Merchant's head chef Amit Kashyap is playing Cupid for this special dinner where he'll serve up some new sharing-style plates for two.
There's a wine-matching option, or go all out and add free-flowing Moet & Chandon Impérial Brut for an additional price.
Book a table and you'll automatically enter the draw to win one night's accommodation. If you can't wait that long there's a special discount rate on the night, $299 for a classic room, with a late check-out the next day.
If you're looking for a romantic midweek getaway, head to Nimbo Fork Lodge, just past Gundagai at Killimicat, for something special. The restaurant is run by the Three Blue Ducks' team and Nimbo head chef Francesco Mauro has created a special set menu. There's a glass of local Freeman prosecco on arrival accompanied by snacks, then an entree, main and desserts to share. He had me at whole butterflied chargrilled Snowy Mountain trout with miso butter, and coconut panna cotta with chocolate shards.
You don't have to stay the night at the lodge, but you'd wish you had.
Adam Wilson is the new executive chef at Poachers Pantry and he's out to seduce us with a Valentine's Day shared menu of five seasonal courses. Think freshly shucked oysters, seared scallops and grilled wagyu with a Poachers' syrah jus, just to name a few. There's a wine pairing option, and a non-alcoholic one, too.
Upon arrival at the Hotel Kurrajong's Valentine's dinner at Chifley's Bar and Grill, couples will receive a special Lover's Cocktail and complimentary bottle of bubbles. Then you can tuck into an indulgent four-course dinner. On the menu is a delightful selection of appetisers before an assortment of seafood dishes are served, think harissa prawns and poached Balmain bug. Next up, is a choice of main of either grilled chicken breast or grilled angus sirloin served with buttered seasonal vegetables. Finally end the feast with a fanciful dessert plate to share over your complimentary bubbles.
When you're booking dinner, why not see if there's vacancy for an overnight stay?
Valentine's Day lasts all February at QT Canberra with a month-long celebration of love which ends in the chance to Get A Room!
Book a cheeky night away and be in the draw to win the contents of a QT guest room: from the famed robes, a Nespresso machine, even the QT Dream Bed. And because luxury knows no bounds, make way with the mini bar, the fridge, go on, grab the TV and take the cushions to their new home. Need a new iron and ironing board? No problem. Your bathroom will be full of Kevin Murphy amenities, a fresh set of the fluffiest towels and the coveted Dyson Supersonic hairdryer.
There's only one national winner across the whole country so book now. (Terms and conditions apply.)
Book on February 14 and you can enjoy a special dinner from executive chef Michael Box. This decadent three-course menu features seafood, a choice of three mains, and desserts to share.
Some of us dream that Les Bistronomes' Clement Chauvin might be our Valentine so perhaps, in reality, this is the next best thing. He has two special deal for the special day.
There's "A French love story" dinner on February 14, five courses, with optional matching wines. Each course has a love theme, from envy and desire to passion and pleasure. Finish with a white chocolate mousse dome with raspberry coulis.
Or bring Chauvin home, kind of, with the Cook at Home menu with entrees, mains and desserts to be finished off at home. $100pp for pick up on February 13 and 14.
Tony lo Terzo is hosting a series of wine dinners at The Italian Place and he's kicking them off with A Taste of Tumbarumba.
Guest of honour will be winemaker Juliet Cullen who pioneered viticulture in the cool-climate region, establishing the first vineyard in Tumbarumba in 1980. She's now releasing wines under the Excelsior Peak label.
Alongside Cullen will be Carla Rodeghiero from Sapling Yard Wines and Bill Mason from Kosciuszko Wines, bringing seven of their Tumbarumba wines with them.
Chef Francesco Petrilli will prepare five courses to match the wines and you'll learn all about the similarities and differences of the Tumbarumba and Canberra wine-making regions.
Chef Christophe Gregoire is teaming up with Christophe and Nicole Rebut from French Flair for a special "Taste of Alsace" event at the Manuka store. There'll be food and wine matchings at this elegant sit-down event and numbers are extremely limited.
Gregoire hails from the Alsace region of north-eastern France, known for its production of excellent rieslings. He'll prepare tasting plates to match the wines and I'm sure these two passionate Frenchmen will have some stories to tell.
Tuesday, February 27, 6.30pm. Tickets $105 via frenchflair.com.au
The Winederlust podcast has interviewed more than 40 winemakers from across Australia and has just released a new series on Italy. This is being mixed together for two Saturday afternoon wine tasting events.
Join host of the Winederlust podcast Jeanene Kennedy at Gorman House on February 10 and March 2, from 3-5pm. Guests will enjoy six different Italian wine varieties from Australian wineries interviewed for the podcast, with a bite to eat from Nibble and Nourish.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.