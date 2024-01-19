Former COVID quarantine hotel transformed into modern homes

Canberra's only quarantine hotel will soon be a distant memory, following a huge transformation to turn the 20-year-old Braddon building into a residential apartment block.
Looking at 100 Northbourne Avenue today there is almost no sign of its former life as the Pacific Suites, which housed returning Australians for their mandatory isolation stints during the height of COVID-19.
The hotel's signage has been removed and the eight-storey building has a lick of fresh paint.
Inside, the 153 serviced apartment-style hotel rooms are almost unrecognisable after a year-long refurbishment project.
Buyers of the new-look apartments are expected to start moving in from February.
The Northbourne Avenue hotel opened in 2006 as the Clifton Suites, a project by local developer Ivan Krizaic.
Investment firm Ascot Capital, along with hotel investor Stephen Lauder, bought the hotel for $65 million in 2017 and rebranded it as Pacific Suites Canberra.
After the property was used by the ACT government as the city's quarantine hotel, national property investment firm Alceon swooped in to buy it in 2022.
The crown lease already permitted residential apartments on the block, which meant the new owners could convert the property into homes without planning approval or lease variation.
Pacific Suites continued operating until early 2023 when the builders moved in to begin the refurbishment.
Local builder Blackett Commercial is behind the construction, which started with demolishing the interiors of all eight storeys, plus the basement levels.
Since then a team of about 60 construction workers have been busy rebuilding the apartments and fitting them out with modern kitchens, bathrooms and bedrooms.
The new-look interiors were designed by local firm Dept. of Design.
Converting an existing building into a residential block can be a sustainable solution to increasing housing supply.
"The greenest building is the building you don't have to build from scratch," Noam Maitless, registered architect and professor in urban systems at Australian National University, said.
"You don't have to pay for new materials and the carbon footprint of the project has already reduced."
Office building conversions, like Doma's Alexander and Albemarle development in Woden, are another solution but can come with more challenges, Professor Maitless said.
"[Office] floor plates are usually deeper than typical residential buildings so you need to be careful about how you configure the apartments so that they can get all the light and air that they need," he said.
Costs involved with refurbishments can also be high, making it a "balancing act" for developers, Professor Maitless said.
However, he said there was a strong case to be made for building conversions, particularly given the influence hybrid work has had on cities.
"Existing buildings are often in locations that are the most desirable," Professor Maitless said.
"So it makes sense economically to bring people and businesses in together to provide that built-in proximity that makes city life so interesting and exciting."
The majority of buyers at Cento had so far been owner occupiers, selling agent Josh Morrissey of Hive Property said.
"On average, projects that we market in the area ... it's generally 50 per cent investors, 50 per cent owner occupiers," he said.
But at Cento, about 90 per cent of buyers were looking to live in the apartment themselves, Mr Morrissey said.
The size of the apartments, having been built almost two decades ago, was the biggest draw card, he said.
"It's coming down to the size because on average most of the apartments are about 15 per cent bigger than what you can buy in the area and they're just really hard to find," he said.
"It's hard to find a unit that's a good size, that's comfortable, easy to live in and these hit the mark."
While there had been some interstate interest, most of the buyers had been coming from the inner north.
"We've pulled in a lot of interest from O'Connor, Ainslie, Downer," Mr Morrissey said.
Prices for the units, which include one- and two-bedroom options, start at about $550,000 and range up to almost $1 million.
