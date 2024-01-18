The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Antique cricket bat owned by Aussie Test captain up for auction

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
January 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you've been inspired watching the Test cricket on at the moment, you might want to secure your own piece of cricketing history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.