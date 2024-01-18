Fun Kite Flying Festival on this Sunday

Let's go fly a kite...
The 2024 Kite Flying Festival will be held on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin on Sunday.
The event will be held on the Patrick White Lawns (near the National Library) off Queen Victoria Terrace, Parkes, from 11am to 6pm on Sunday.
There will be kites flying, kites for sale, a DJ, activities and rides, face and henna painting and food stalls.
Entry is free but please register before you go here.
