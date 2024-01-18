The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Fun Kite Flying Festival on this Sunday

January 18 2024 - 5:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Let's go fly a kite...

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.