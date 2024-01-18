The Very Hungry Caterpillar on stage in Canberra

Beloved children's book, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, comes to life in Canberra next month in a theatrical experience for children aged 18 months and upwards.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A menagerie of 75 magical puppets will accompany the star of the show - the very hungry caterpillar - in The Playhouse at the Canberra Theatre Centre from February 1 to 3.
There is a 1pm show on Thursday, February 1 and shows at 10am, noon and 6pm on Friday, February 2.
Tickets are from www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au/ or ringing 6275 2700.
The link for tickets is here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.