The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Business confidence shrinks in ACT as more owners report missed targets

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
January 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nearly half of Canberra businesses say they did not meet their sales targets in the last quarter, while confidence among business owners also fell, new survey results have shown.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.