The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hazlewood and Head's heroics see Australia run rampant in Adelaide

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated January 18 2024 - 7:10pm, first published 6:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anyone who thought there was nothing to be excited about in this series obviously hadn't prepared for Josh Hazlewood standing at the top of his mark late on day two.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.