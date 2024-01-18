Hazlewood and Head's heroics see Australia run rampant in Adelaide

Anyone who thought there was nothing to be excited about in this series obviously hadn't prepared for Josh Hazlewood standing at the top of his mark late on day two.
He took the new ball with Australia 95 runs clear after a first innings anchored by Travis Head's sensational 119. It was a reasonable lead but nothing extraordinary.
But that 95-run lead might as well have been 950 once Hazlewood left the under-strength West Indies reeling in front of 23,698 at Adelaide Oval.
The tourists survived until stumps, but at 6-73 and still 22 runs in arrears, the West Indies need a miracle to stop a rampant Australian outfit on Friday.
Hazlewood struck with his opening delivery and before long had three wickets in his first 16 balls, all without conceding a run.
A two-day Test match suddenly looked on the cards. We saw it in Brisbane in 2022, when Australia and South Africa struggled for survival on a Gabba greentop. The last time Australia had hosted a two-day Test match prior to that? 1931.
That Gabba result was met with uproar from plenty about the state of the pitch - but some relished the rare opportunity for the ball to truly dominate the bat.
This tale was not so much about the pitch than a lacklustre opposition. Reams of copy in the days before the game were dedicated to the West Indies' glory years.
It was about Viv, Big Bird and Lara. Less about debutant Shamar Joseph, who dismissed Steve Smith with his first ball far removed from where he grew up in a remote Guyanese village without internet or a phone network.
Joseph had left the village of Baracara, on the banks of the winding Canje River which is only accessible via a five-hour boat ride, to pursue his international cricket ambitions.
As it was, Joseph's rearguard innings of 36 from No.11 and his 5-94 were all that had kept the West Indies in the match. They needed so much more.
When Hazlewood jagged another, he had 4-2. The West Indies were 4-19, and suddenly North Adelaide Golf Course looked like it might be getting more action than the cricket ground come Friday morning.
Recalled all-rounder Cameron Green picked up the fifth scalp with the tourists still 55 runs in arrears. It seemed the umpires might be calling for an extra 30 minutes of play before stumps to find a result.
The West Indies would hold on until stumps, though the day finished with Nathan Lyon removing Justin Greaves for 24 on what became the last ball of the day.
Few could picture this game going far beyond lunch on day three after the heroics of Hazlewood and Head.
Replying to the West Indies' 188, Head made a superb 119 as Australia were bowled out for 283 about 25 minutes after tea on day two.
Joseph's five-wicket haul saw him become the 10th West Indian to take five or more wickets in an innings on Test debut. Fellow debutant Greaves took 2-28 and Kemar Roach claimed 2-48.
The trio curtailed all Australian batsmen except Head, who reached his milestone from 122 balls to a raucous reception from his home crowd in Adelaide.
Head is the sole batsman in the series opener to pass 50, with teammate Usman Khawaja the next-best Australian scorer with 45.
The hometown hero flourished despite the wickets falling around him, hitting a dozen fours and three sixes in his 134-ball knock.
The left-hander was scratchy early, almost chopping a Roach delivery onto his stumps when just 10.
Head often rode his luck on a pitch proving difficult to master with a series of edges and near-misses.
But the 30-year-old mixed those uncertain moments with some aggressive strokeplay which is fast-becoming a trademark of the dashing No.5 batsman.
Head registered his milestone with a cracking cover drive from spinner Gudakesh Motie, highlighting a return to form after averaging only 16 in the recent three-Test series against Pakistan.
He'd do well to bat again in this Test.
