'They've been disrespected': Liberals blast govt over rural leases saga

As the election year kicks off, the Liberal Opposition has blasted the Barr Government over its treatment of rural residents in the Majura Valley, saying urgent action was needed to "protect open rural green space in the ACT".
A spokesperson for the government responded by saying that new Planning Minister Chris Steel had "met with some of the affected farmers and is working to support them and the Department of Defence to resolve outstanding tenure issues over the land".
Rural residents in the Majura Valley have for almost two decades been working with various iterations of the ACT Labor Government to sign up to secure, long-term leases.
In 2005, their leases expired and were not renewed, meaning they could be removed from their properties with just 90 days' notice. The lack of security has made it difficult for farmers to develop their land and negotiate for loans with their bank.
Former planning minister Mick Gentleman last September offered the farmers 25-year leases, which they accepted. But the government has not progressed the offer, saying it is waiting on the Commonwealth portion of the land to be degazetted.
Deputy Opposition Leader Leanne Castley and planning spokesman Peter Cain on Thursday criticised the government for its "poor treatment of the farmers and called on the urgent renewal of the relevant rural leases".
"Rural leaseholders in the ACT have been disrespected by Labor and the Greens at every possible opportunity and real people are being affected by the inaction and radio silence of the ACT Labor-Greens government and Federal Labor government," Ms Castley said.
"One farmer is facing imminent foreclosure unless the planning minister upholds his predecessor's promise to offer 25-year leases with no withdrawal provision.
"The Canberra Liberals understand that the Majura Valley farms contribute considerable benefits to the ACT's economy and ecology through agriculture, agri-tourism and land management."
All off-market land sales by the Commonwealth to other government entities require the approval of the Finance Minister, in this case former chief minister Katy Gallagher.
"No lease offer can be made until the land has been degazetted. The Department of Defence and the Department of Finance are the approving authority for off-market sales," the ACT government spokesperson said.
"The Department of Defence is working through its due diligence processes as required by the Commonwealth Property Disposal Policy when considering an off-market sale of Commonwealth Land.
"The ACT Government is awaiting further information from the Commonwealth Government and is not able to provide any further update at this time."
Mr Cain said urgent action was needed to protect rural residents and to recognise the importance of open rural green space for Canberra's Bush Capital.
"The new planning minister needs to do the right thing here and take immediate action in engaging with his federal Labor counterparts," Mr Cain said.
"The Majura Valley farms contribute greatly to the Bush Capital character of Canberra and provide a valuable rural buffer to our urban areas, but they will need certainty to continue.
"Since 2005 the ACT Labor-Greens government has left these rural leaseholders in the lurch with the possibility of removal from their homes with just 90 days' notice.
"If even one farmer experiences foreclosure due to the uncertainty created by this situation, it will represent a significant failure of public administration from ACT Labor at both the Territory and Federal levels.
"Labor and the Greens are not being fair to the leaseholders of Majura Valley by keeping them in perpetual limbo and, unfortunately, time is running out for some."
