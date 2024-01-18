The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT chief medical officer takes on new Tasmanian role

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
January 18 2024 - 8:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT's chief medical officer and chief psychiatrist is taking on a major role in Tasmania, leaving Canberra with one less specialist.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.