ACT chief medical officer takes on new Tasmanian role

ACT's chief medical officer and chief psychiatrist is taking on a major role in Tasmania, leaving Canberra with one less specialist.
Dr Dinesh Arya will start working as the chief medical officer and chief psychiatrist of Tasmania on Monday.
He took on private patients at an office in Yarralumla one day a week, according to the Yarralumla Surgery website.
According to one online profile, Dr Arya spoke Hindi, Punjabi and Urdi, and had experience treating asylum seekers, refugees, veterans and people with intellectual disabilities.
The ACT has a shortage of psychiatrists, and many have full books and long waiting lists.
Dr Arya was accepted in his new role "following a competitive recruitment process", a press release by Tasmanian health minister Guy Barnett said.
He will also be working as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Tasmania.
"I would like to warmly welcome Dr Arya and wish him well as he relocates to Tasmania to take up this important role,'' Mr Barnett said.
"Dr Arya brings a wealth of experience to the role and I look forward to working with him to continue to deliver high quality health services to Tasmanians."
READ MORE:
According to Mr Barnett, Dr Arya "is highly credentialed and has more than 20 years' experience in senior health executive positions".
"[This includes] roles in a number of Australian states and territories, New Zealand, and the Middle East."
Dr Arya was tasked with reviewing an alleged stabbing at the Australian National University.
A patient within the ACT's mental health services, Alex Ophel, allegedly stabbed two young women after being allowed on a unescorted bushwalk.
The report was expected to be handed down in January.
ACT Health and Yarralumla Surgery were unable to comment in time for publication.
