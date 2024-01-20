'A thrilling ride': Daniel MacPherson, John Waters to star in The Woman in Black

Theatres and ghost stories go hand in hand, Daniel MacPherson says.
That's why it was so tempting to take up his second haunting theatre production in a year.
It was announced on Sunday that the acclaimed Australian actor, who became a household name during his time on Neighbours, will star alongside industry heavyweight John Waters in The Woman in Black.
The spine-chilling theatre experience is set to return to Australian stages later this year, with a run at Canberra Theatre in July.
It comes after MacPherson starred alongside Ruby Rose, Gemma Ward and Remy Hii in 2:22 - A Ghost Story in Melbourne last year.
"Having worked in theatre, all around the UK and all around Australia, throughout my career, those things are full of ghosts. There's no two ways about it," MacPherson said.
"It's a perfect setting for this type of show. That's why it's endured.
"I was working at Majesty's in Melbourne last winter on 2:22 - A Ghost Story. And the first thing they say is there's been a theatre on this site since the 1800s. And it may not have been this specific theatre but there are documented experiences and people and things and whatnot that are known to inhabit some of these rooms and corridors and that added an element for us in that cast."
Based on Susan Hill's 1983 novel of the same name, The Woman in Black is the second longest-running play on London's West End - following Agatha Christie's Mousetrap. This will be the second time Stephen Mallatratt's stage adaptation has toured Australia, as well as the second time Waters has starred in the play, with the actor reprising his role of Arthur Kipps.
A successful study in atmosphere, illusion and controlled horror, The Woman in Black has captivated audiences in various forms, including the 2012 film starring Daniel Radcliffe.
The gothic horror is told through the first-person narration of Arthur Kipps, a lawyer who is obsessed with a curse he believes has been cast over him and his family by the Woman in Black. He engages a sceptical young actor (MacPherson) to help him tell his terrifying story and exorcize his fear.
"I was in awe the first time I read it," MacPherson said.
"It's a real page-turner in terms of a script. But it's spine-chilling. There were laughs in there, there were bits - I'm not going to give too much away but - there were bits that put a lump in my throat and caught the breath in my chest.
"And so if we can recreate any of that, for an audience, it's going to be a thrilling ride.
"[There are] two actors on stage the entire time. It's not a massive cast. It's not a massive production of illusions and fireworks. There's a real simplicity to the way these stories are told and where the scares and the chilling nature of this story come through."
While this is the first time MacPherson has been a part of the project - and indeed, until 2:22 last year, it had been 20 years since the actor has been on stage - he said it will be an interesting dynamic between himself and Waters. MacPherson will be coming to it with fresh eyes, while Waters will be coming with the experience of the 2006 production.
"The way those two characters are related and relate to each other on stage, it's a perfect dynamic for John and I and I can't tell you how excited I am to spend the next few months of my life working very closely and opposite that man," MacPherson said.
"He's had an incredible career across theatre, musical theatre, film and TV. He's as charismatic in real life as he is on screen if not more so. It's going to be a great joy, a great learning experience for me as well."
The Woman in Black will be at the Canberra Theatre Centre from July 9. Tickets go on sale from canberratheatrecentre.com.au from January 24.
