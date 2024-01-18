The remarkable innings to make Australian selectors take notice

Kaite Mack's remarkable captain's knock wasn't enough to lift the ACT Meteors out of the doldrums, her unbeaten 140 the bright spot on another tough day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Meteors slumped to their 10th loss in a row this season against Victoria at the Junction Oval on Thursday, leaving them with just two wins from their past 20 games.
Australian great Ellyse Perry led Victoria to an impressive 5-354 with a superb knock of 145 off 137 balls. It set the Meteors a near impossible task given their batting woes this year, but Mack was the shining light again.
She smashed 140 off 129 balls as wickets fell around her, sending another reminder to Australian selectors following a successful Big Bash season with the Adelaide Strikers.
Mack has been the stand out for the Meteors again this season and is banging on the door of the national team after dominating all formats over the past three years.
But her efforts were in vain, left as the last standing batter as the Meteors fell 92 runs short of their target in the allotted 50 overs.
Meteors allrounder Grace Dignam was substituted out of the game after the ball hit her in the head while attempting to catch a ball, forced to leave the field with blood streaming down her face.
Meanwhile, the ACT Comets have named their team for a second XI clash against Tasmania next week, calling on Queanbeyan spinner Zac Beveridge to make his debut after taking a hat-trick playing for the ACT at the country championships earlier this month.
"I'm really pleased for Zac, earning his opportunity through a weight of wickets and quality of performance, both in grade cricket and at the country championships, too," said Comets captain Jono Dean.
"And we're keen to see how Nic Broes handles the captaincy too, switching with Hanno Jacobs who has done a great job for the first two games. As much as we're giving opportunities for players, we need to develop future leaders as well, so Nic gets his chance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.