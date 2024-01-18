Here's the scoop: Canberra's newest gelataria wants to create a special flavour

Ever wondered what flavour gelato Canberra would be? Some with botanicals to represent the bush capital? Perhaps a bitter liquorice reflecting our parliamentary ties? What about a bright light-rail-red raspberry?
That's the question chef Matteo Sassi is asking himself ahead of the opening of his new venture Florence Gelato, which will serve its first scoops at the newly refurbished Capital Food Market on January 20.
And the best thing is Sassi, who was previously head pastry chef at Adriano Zumbo Patisserie and Canberra's Sonoma Bakery, will sift through the suggestions and produce a gelato that captures the essence of the nation's capital.
"Florence Gelato was inspired by and named for my hometown - a city that is home to some of the world's best gelati," Sassi said.
"We couldn't think of a better way to launch than by combining a little Italian creativity with all the things that make Canberra such a special place."
And that's where you come in - you're encouraged to think beyond the politicians and roundabouts that define the traditional Canberra narrative and nominate what you believe defines the city.
"We expect suggestions to range from the considered to the cheeky, but we're looking forward to the creative process," he says.
Florence Gelato is the realisation of a long-held dream for Sassi, who started work in the culinary industry as a 14-year-old apprentice.
Training as a pastry chef, chocolatier, gelato maker and baker at Italy's Cast Alimenti Culinary Academy, Sassi worked as the executive production manager of gelato stores and restaurants in London, taking third place in the 2016 Savour Patissier of the Year.
"I'll be bringing all my years of experience and passion to Florence Gelato to offer classics with a modern twist - creations that combine quality Australian ingredients to bring out the best of Italian flavours," he said.
"The Canberra gelato will be a perfect showcase of what makes us different."
Florence Gelato will open in Belconnen's Capital Food Market on January 20. In addition to a dizzying array of gelati, Sassi and his wife Juliana will soon be selling a range of creative, decadent modern Italian desserts and gelato cakes. Delivery will also be available from mid-to-late next week.
Suggestions can be lodged via Instagram (@florence.gelato) until Monday, January 29. Sassi will then work his magic to create the uniquely Canberran flavour which will be on sale as a limited edition item in late summer.
