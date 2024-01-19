Expert's guide to Swedish Death Cleaning

A new television series on SBS is introducing Australians to the concept of Swedish Death Cleaning, the unique name given to sorting, organising and decluttering your stuff so grieving loved ones aren't left to deal with it when you die.
The program takes its title from Margareta Magnusson's book of the same name, The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, which was first published in 2017.
According to Lissanne Oliver, who has been helping Aussies sort their stuff for more than 20 years, Swedish Death Cleaning (SDC) is more intentional than other approaches to decluttering.
Focussed on end of life, or approaching end of life, it's more age-related - but you needn't be dying to plan what happens to the items that matter to you.
"The longer we are alive, the longer we are at the same address for many years, the more stuff we collect," Lissanne said. "Our belongings will expand to fill the space, and in most cases overflow those spaces (or storage). So being practical is important: excess belongings can cause trip hazards, be unsafe and look and feel awful."
Treasures and heirlooms are only of value if they are actually loved.
While SDC is clearly a deeply personal undertaking, Lissanne said there are positives that come from involving family in the process.
"[They] can be a voice of reason and an extra pair of hands," she said, pointing out that quality time spent sharing stories around belongings and reminiscing is perhaps the loveliest part of the process.
With the best of intentions however, some generations can potentially be more ruthless, nor have the patience required. "Others may not see the emotional value or sentimentality in items," Lissanne said. "'Just chuck it all out!' isn't helpful."
Coveted items and family heirlooms can also cause conflict. "I feel pretty strongly that these choices should - where possible - be made by the owner, and if that's not possible, by loved ones," Lissanne said. "Treasures and heirlooms are only of value if they are actually loved and/or used or honoured: on display, cared for, stored correctly.
"There is also great value in intergenerational sharing of these items: a younger person might actually wear that vintage dress, or display and adore that mid-century vase. What a joy to share these things while you're still alive."
Don't forget a SDC doesn't have to be a one-off cull. "A first pass is really healthy to identify the low hanging fruit, the easy things," Lissanne said. "Secondary revision is really healthy down the track. If cupboards and drawers are full to the brim, at 100 per cent capacity, it's time to go again.
"If there is still 'dead wood' - things that have been intended to be used in the time since the last SDC, its time to go again. It's also important to pay attention if the loved one is losing capacity mentally or physically, it's time to keep things moving before any health concerns really set in."
Sorting, disposing, donating, selling and distributing takes a huge amount of time and energy, so Lissanne recommends people plan ahead, and possibly even start now. "It takes a lifetime to acquire, so don't delay in getting started," she said.
"Schedule in chunks or working bees, and ensure you wrap up one area before moving onto the next."
