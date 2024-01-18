Two youths face court after alleged home invasion

Two youths allegedly involved in a Kambah home invasion earlier this week, in which money and property were stolen, were arrested in Chisholm on Thursday afternoon by officers attached to the ACT's specialist police team targeting recidivist offenders.
One of the offenders arrested, a 17-year-old, was allegedly in breach of a good behaviour order.
When the 17-year-old and his 16-year-old accomplice face the ACT Children Court this morning, police will allege the boys entered the Kambah residence, producing knives and threatening the homeowner.
Police will also allege the two boys stole an undisclosed amount of drugs, a sum of money, and other items belonging to the homeowner.
Later that same day, the 17-year-old boy allegedly made threats to another person over the phone in relation to the earlier home invasion.
About 1pm on Thursday police arrested the two boys at a residence in Chisholm.
The 17-year-old boy has been charged with joint commission aggravated robbery, threats via a carriage service, possess offensive weapon with intent, and breach of good behaviour order. The 16-year-old boy has been charged with joint commission aggravated robbery, and possess offensive weapon with intent.
In a separate incident, on Thursday, officers attached to Operation Toric (Targeting of Recidivist in Canberra) executed a search warrant at a residence in Ainslie following an investigation into a stolen vehicle from August 2023.
During the search warrant, police allegedly located two stolen motor vehicles, two hand-held tasers, knuckle dusters, OC spray, and two gas powered firearm shaped arrow air javelins.
Investigations into this incident are ongoing and charges are expected to be laid at a later date.
