Should I rent or should I buy? Six things to consider

Each week across the ACM network Ali and Gaby Rosenberg offer quick tips for big wins in understanding your money. The sisters are co-founders of the Blossom micro-investing app.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The dream of buying your own home and doing a reno runs so deep that Bunnings is one of Australia's most-loved brands. People even have favourite aisles - it's a hardware shop!
Is securing a property of your own (and the DIY dream) the goal that's right for you?
Our business has helped thousands of Aussies save for their goals, but with property you need to be clear on where and how you want to live.
Lifestyle goals: Renting is a great way to get a taste of the life you love, without the big budget or the long-term commitment. Perhaps you've always wanted to be in the centre of town where the action is. Or live five minutes from the beach. You could try the place three doors down from your best friend (Ask first).
Try before you buy: If you see property ownership somewhere in your future, consider a trial run in an area you're considering. Traffic noise, commute times and neighbourhood vibe often affect your quality of life but aren't easy to gauge without actually living in a place.
You can go your own way: Perhaps the best part of renting is the freedom, and the older you get, that can be difficult to come by. If you're considering an adventure overseas, if you're not loving your job or if you have questions about the person you'd buy with, then don't rush it. You can be on The Block later.
Taking your first steps: If you see yourself in your own property at some stage, there's a strong argument to start as early as you can. House prices tend to increase over the long term, however their growth may be influenced by inflation, economic or population growth and housing demand so do your research.
Show me the money: Australia Tax Office data shows that about 20 per cent of taxpayers own an investment property. Buying a property just to rent it out has the benefit of less pressure to make it your forever home.
Decision power: Owning your home can bring stability and control over your living situation. You don't have to worry about a landlord with plans that may not include you, and it's your call to have something fixed or changed. If you fancy a jungle mural on your bedroom wall, nothing's going to stop you beyond having enough paint. So, see you at Bunnings.
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.