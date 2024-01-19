Welcome to Test cricket, where things never seem to be quite good enough

Haven't got time to slow down? Easy. Race through the drive-thru for a McHappy Meal and finish it before you've even left the car park.
Hang on, they gave you the wrong toy? Go back and complain because you got a Sonic The Hedgehog hoverboard when you were holding out hope for a soft mini Steeden from 1999.
Welcome to Test cricket, where things are never good enough.
Because, depending on who you listen to, we need four-day Tests to reinvigorate the format. But don't give us three days - or a bowler's paradise which ends a game in two. And don't take away our classic finishes in the final session on day five. Don't tamper with the magic of Test cricket, except do it for no real reason at all.
Australia rolling the West Indies before lunch on day three in Adelaide seemed almost inevitable before Pat Cummins met Kragg Brathwaite for the toss.
Watching Josh Hazlewood rip through the tourists late on day two was something to behold, guaranteeing players and punters could trade Adelaide Oval for North Adelaide Golf Course a little after lunch on Friday.
"It's nice to have the weekend off. It was nice as a group to bowl on that wicket," Hazlewood said.
"It felt like there was enough there the whole game. We made the most of it in both innings. Playing with this attack, it feels like it's relentless."
Yet every time a bowling attack rips through an opposition, someone has a bone to pick.
South African captain Dean Elgar asked the umpires if last summer's Gabba pitch was unsafe as 34 wickets fell with the Test finished inside two days.
It was utter carnage - but you couldn't look away. Tests are supposed to be a test, and this was among the toughest.
Shorter formats aren't immune. Little more than a week ago Ricky Ponting lashed the Sydney Showground's spin-friendly pitch, which was likened to the playing surfaces in India, as "unplayable" and "substandard as far as BBL wickets are concerned".
It's a batter's world, we're just living in it.
Test cricket doesn't need a silver bullet in the form of four-day games.
The real problem the game faces is the standard of teams outside the big three of Australia, India and England as more money is poured into the Twenty20 circuit.
Test cricket is falling down the agenda in South Africa, where a new Twenty20 circus has arrived with big bucks on offer. Perhaps more should have seen this coming when the West Indies' big guns started to turn their backs on baggy caps in favour of flames and fireworks years ago.
Dollars stand to make the biggest impact. If money can be funnelled into governing bodies to offer bigger bucks for Test caps, players might continue to play the longest format. Forget your four-day games.
Given all four Tests in Australia this summer have finished inside four days, is that really going to change anything at all?
Four-day Tests are supposed to encourage captains to be more innovative. But when a game boils down to the end of day four and the umpires call it a draw, fans will be fuming because we usually have another day.
Bringing the concept to fruition is not as simple as slicing a day off the venue hire agreement.
Parts of south Asia lack the hours of sunlight on offer in England, Australia, South Africa or New Zealand, which allow more overs to be bowled in a day.
Nathan Lyon once branded the idea of a four-day Test "ridiculous". Bowlers like the Australian off-spinner, who has taken more Test wickets for his country than anyone bar Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, would have plenty to lose.
Shorter Tests would encourage curators to prepare wickets to suit fast bowlers - or deteriorate at a rapid rate - in a bid to get a result inside four days.
Spinners are already searching for a deck to give them something with drop-in pitches lacking any real personality.
Is there any real benefit from fracturing Test cricket when we already have three formats of the game? If you're still desperate to watch four-day cricket, watch the Sheffield Shield.
