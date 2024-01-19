Tide turning on boat people bastardry

In the case in question, the victim was a 10- year old girl in 2017 when she was sexually assaulted by an adult man who had been drinking with her father earlier. She had first arrived at Christmas Island as an eight-year-old in 2013, with her father and her brother, but not her mother. The mental health of her father, originally a strict non-drinker, had sharply deteriorated in concentration camp conditions; he began drinking heavily, and on some occasions, camp management removed the children from his care. But their interventions were not sufficient to prevent the sexual assault, or some of its long-term consequences. She began to suffer from a major depressive and post-traumatic stress disorder, including serious mood disturbances, behavioural changes, recurrent distressing nightmares, bed-wetting and anxiety when going out in public. She largely ceased attending school and withdrew from the community, having been subject to teasing, and because she felt humiliated and ashamed.