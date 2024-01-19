National Zoo's sweet new additions: Jatz, Oreo, Monte and McVitie

Meet Jatz, Oreo, Monte and McVitie. These four adorable baby penguins are the newest additions to the National Zoo.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Bucking the trend in being named after biscuits and not rappers like the rest of the colony, their arrival has been welcomed by staff and visitors alike.
Zookeeper Jemma Walsh said the chicks come from two different sets of parents, which was a positive for future breeding programs.
"It's really good for the genetic pool here, for us to be able to contribute to future breeding programs," she said.
"As they lost their very cute fluffy down feathers, they then moved into the big pond with the adults.
"It's very normal out in the wild for [mum and dad] to raise their chicks and then say good luck in the future, we'll see you around."
Traditionally, Little Penguins are found in southern Victoria and NSW but these four chicks will be joining the colony at the zoo, bringing their numbers there to 16.
The chicks arrived the at zoo just ahead of National Penguin Awareness Day (January 20).
Penguin numbers have declined but Ms Walsh said all Australians can do their part in helping protecting the aquatic birds.
Ms Walsh said penguins were facing numerous struggles in the wild, including climate change, overfishing and rubbish going into the waterways.
"It's a really good chance for us to highlight that and really bring attention to what we need to be doing to save our oceans to then save our cute little penguins as well.
"For us here at the zoo, it's all about supporting and educating people.
READ MORE:
"If you're going anywhere near waterways, they pack your bubble wand instead of bringing all your balloons and letting them go into your waterways, making sure that we are sustainably sourcing our fish and not buying things that aren't sustainably sourced as well is a really big one for us."
Meanwhile, with school holidays in full swing, Ms Walsh said the four baby penguins have become a great attractions for visiting families.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.